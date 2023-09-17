Nigeria signs MoU with Cuba for science, technology development

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeria’s delegation to the G77+China Summit led by Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Cuba to further enhance collaboration in the field of Innovation, Science and Technology between the two countries.

The signing ceremony which took place on the sidelines of the G77+China Summit at Hotel Palco La Habana, is the high point of Nigeria’s participation at the summit.

The Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology, Uche Nnaji signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria

After the signing of the MOU, the Minister praised President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership, which resulted in the signing of the agreement.

He assured that Nigeria would maximise the opportunities provided by the bilateral agreement, emphasising that the implementation of the agreement will commence in earnest.

He expressed his determination to put in place the appropriate mechanism to work out the modalities for the programme of action.

The Vice President averred that Nigeria places a high premium on South-South cooperation as a platform for promoting sustainable development of the global South.

The bilateral agreement would focus on R&D as well as human resource development, which would further deepen partnership between the two countries.

The areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement include biotechnology; scientific investigation and innovation; technological development; human resources development; specialist exchange in the area of science and technology, and technologies transfer for development areas.

It would be recalled that before the commencement of the Summit, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima had told Cuba’s Vice President during his visit to him that Nigeria would use the opportunity offered by the Summit to sign a very important MOU with Cuba for agricultural, scientific and technological development.

