Nigeria signs $3million Kebbi Cement Plant deal, 45,000 jobs to be created

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Nigeria has signed a $3 million cement plant deal between Kebbi State government and the MSM Group which is expected to generate 45,000 jobs comprising 20,000 direct and 25,000 indirect employment.

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, represented the federal government at the epoch-making event. This was contained in a press release issued Sunday by Mohammed Manga, FCIA,

Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Finance.

Highlighting the importance of the factory as a model of private-sector-driven investment that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for economic stability, job creation and poverty reduction – Edun described the cement plant as a bold step towards industrial growth.

“This is exactly the kind of investment the federal government seeks to attract – one that will boost productivity, create jobs, and drive economic growth,” the Finance Minister remarked.

Also at the signing ceremony was the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who praised Kebbi state government’s efforts to attract investors and described the project as a testament to the federal government’s business-friendly reforms.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, also witnessed the occasion alongside other dignitaries.

The federal government delegation expressed optimism that the MSM Cement Plant would contribute significantly to Nigeria’s cement production capacity while providing much-needed employment and infrastructural development in Kebbi State.

Strategically positioned near the country’s border, enhancing export potentialities under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the project marks a significant milestone in Kebbi State’s economic development.

The Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, called the project a historic milestone, emphasising its transformative impact on employment, particularly for youth and women. He also praised the federal government’s commitment to infrastructure development in the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Nasir Idris expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling the event “historic” for Kebbi.

He emphasised the project’s impact on job creation, stating that the cement plant would significantly reduce unemployment among youths and women.

“This is a privilege for Kebbi State. Many other states do not have such an opportunity. We will provide all necessary support to ensure the success of this investment because it will benefit the federal government, state government, and our people,” Idris said.

Visibly elated, the chairman of MSM Group, Muazzam Mairawani, in a speech reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a state-of-the-art cement plant in Kebbi, leveraging advanced technology and abundant limestone deposits.

He attributed the company’s decision to invest in the state to Governor Idris’s business-friendly policies and the welcoming nature of the people of Kebbi.

“This is not just a signing ceremony; it is the foundation of a transformative journey that will reshape Kebbi’s industrial landscape and Nigeria’s cement industry,” Mairawani stated.