Nigeria sets $6bn investment goal in NGX, Trade Ministry pact

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The federal ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have partnered in a move to achieve $ 6 billion Investment Target.

This collaboration was highlighted during the distinguished Closing Gong Ceremony at the NGX, Lagos, where Dr. Oduwole outlined FMITI’s ambitious target to facilitate $6 billion in foreign investment into Nigeria’s productive economy in 2025.

The minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole was at the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) yesterday on invitation by the NGX Group to perform the distinguished Closing Gong Ceremony on Nigerian Exchange, Lagos.

This symbolic ceremony, held on trading days, marks the formal close of the market and provides an excellent platform to showcase leadership, inspire stakeholders, and address critical economic issues.

Meanwhile, of the $6 billion target, $3 billion is projected to come from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, agribusiness, technology, and renewable energy as these sectors are pivotal to creating jobs, promoting exports, and enhancing Nigeria’s productive capacity.

Another $3 billion is expected to be mobilised through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) by leveraging innovative financial instruments such as; green bonds, diaspora-linked securities, and SME-focused platforms, with these efforts aimed to deepen market liquidity and align capital flows with national priorities.

Dr. Oduwole emphasised the integral role of capital markets in driving economic resilience and sustainable growth, stating that, “Deepening Nigeria’s capital markets is fundamental to improving investment flows, creating jobs, and sustaining long-term economic resilience.”

On his part, the chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Ahonsi Unuigbe, reinforced the importance of this collaboration, noting that, “Capital markets are powerful engines of innovation, business expansion, and economic inclusion, all of which are essential to advancing Nigeria’s industrialisation objectives.”

Similarly, the group managing director/CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, while speaking on the Exchange’s technology-driven vision, said: “We are building a next-generation exchange ecosystem designed to democratize investment opportunities, enhance market liquidity, and position Nigeria as a competitive destination for both domestic and international capital.”

The engagement brought together key stakeholders from the capital market ecosystem, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to supporting FMITI’s initiatives.

Notable areas of collaboration include: Strategic listing of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs:), Green and Sustainable Finance, even as the NGX Group emphasised its role as a gateway to capital markets, offering a robust platform for cross-border investments.

Moreover, the chairman of NGX Group,. Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga commended the Ministry’s leadership and bold reforms, which have set the stage for inclusive growth. “By fusing policy innovation with market infrastructure, we can catalyse a new era of sustainable growth and national development,” he stated.