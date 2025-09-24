Nigeria set for final pitch to host 2030 commonwealth games

Nigeria will on Wednesday make its last presentation to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

A delegation from the National Sports Commission (NSC) has arrived in London for the bid, led by Shehu Dikko, president of the commission, alongside Bukola Olopade, director-general.

“We are prepared to show the Commonwealth family that Nigeria is ready. This is not just about sports, it is about Africa taking its rightful place on the global stage,” Dikko said.

The team also includes Sunday Dare, presidential spokesperson; Habu Gumel, president of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC); Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts and culture; Mary Onyali, five-time Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Games champion; and Eniola Bolaji, world number one para-badminton player.

In April, Nigeria officially declared its interest in hosting with Abuja proposed as the venue.

On September 18, the Bid Evaluation team visited the capital and was received by Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Musawa, minister of arts and culture, while speaking ahead of the presentation, described the bid as historic.

“The Commonwealth Games has never been staged on African soil. Nigeria is determined to change that narrative,” she said.

The Commonwealth Games is held every four years among mostly former British colonies. South Africa, Canada, and India are also in the race for the 2030 edition, with the winner to be announced in November.

Mary Onyali also commented on the proposed hosting rights, saying it would inspire a new generation of athletes.

“When I stood on the podium years ago, I dreamed that one day our country would bring the Games home. That dream is close,” she said.

If successful, Nigeria will be the first African nation to host the Games.

The country previously lost its bid for the 2014 edition to Glasgow, which will also stage the 2026 Games after Australia’s withdrawal.

“This is more than a bid. It is a chance to prove that talent, resilience, and opportunity can meet in one place—Nigeria,” Bolaji added.