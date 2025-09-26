Nigeria seeks urgent Global Action to halt production of fissile material

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to global nuclear disarmament and called for immediate action to commence negotiations on a Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT).

The call was made by Minister of Defence Mohammed Abubakar Badaru at the first Ministerial Meeting of the “Friends of an FMCT,” convened by Japan on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York and described the treaty as both a legal necessity and a moral duty.

“Closing the fissile material gap is the most realistic way to stop an uncontrolled arms race,” said Badaru. “The FMCT will rebuild trust, strengthen the Non‑Proliferation Treaty and give momentum back to disarmament.”

According to a statement issued by Mati Ali the PA( Media & Publicity) to the Minister, Badaru urged the international community to translate rhetoric into action, particularly as this year marks the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima and Negasaki. “The memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki compels us to act with courage. The survival of humanity demands it,” he said.

Nigeria highlighted Africa’s leadership on nuclear restraint through the Treaty of Pelindaba, which established a nuclear-weapon-free zone across the continent. “Africa has shown that restraint is possible. Nigeria now calls for that same spirit to guide global action,” the Minister added.

To accelerate progress toward an FMCT, the Minister outlined three immediate measures this: A global moratorium on the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons; the dismantling or conversion of existing facilities to peaceful uses; and Using these interim measures to build political momentum toward a universal, verifiable and non‑discriminatory treaty.

The Minister also linked Nigeria’s position to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing the connection between disarmament, security and development: “Disarmament is not an abstract debate. Every step we take to reduce nuclear risks frees resources for health, education and economic growth.”

Nigeria’s statement signals a transition from participation to leadership in global disarmament efforts and positions the country as a bridge-builder that seeks to align regional achievements and global policy for a safer world.