Nigeria seeks global partnership to combat Organised Immigration Crime

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to tackle Organised Immigration Crime (OIC).

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo said this while addressing newsmen during the ongoing Border Security Summit in Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom, hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

He highlighted the need for strengthened information and data sharing between international countries for effective border control.

Tunji-Ojo said that there was need for collaboration of countries within the Sahel and West African sub region for better international partnerships and information dissemination.

“We need more data sharing and better collaborations to make sure we don’t just solve the problem but we stop the problem from happening.

“The major takeaway from this summit is proactiveness and not just being reactive as countries are now more poised to criminalising irregular migration.

“So this summit is an impactful one because it brings an opportunity for ministers in border control to make sure we are all able to manage our borders to secure our countries,” he said.

According to him, Organised Immigration Crime was not an isolated problem unique to a particular country, emphasising that, it is a shared problem, therefore, shared solutions must be proffered.

The Minister however acknowledged that border crime was of great concern to the federal government, hence the implementation of strategies towards combating such crimes.

“The Federal government of Nigeria has a border control solution because Nigeria is not just a destination point but a transit country.

“We have automated our solutions as there are more measures in place to ensure the borders are secured and to ensure irregular migration is brought to an end.

“We can’t afford to lose the battle before we start it and so we know that with this kind of summit, as a united front we will effectively combat this menace,” Tunji-Ojo assured.

Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has invested heavily in migration management and frameworks, especially in combating trans-border crime and irregular migration.

Between 2023 and 2025, Nigeria has upgraded its border surveillance technology to cover more border communities as well as procured more operational vehicles to closely monitor its large expanse borders in an effort to nip in the bud any form of transgression from offenders.

The London Summit with about 40 countries in attendance is expected to help the global community collaborate as an international entity seeking to tackle the rising threat of Organised Immigration Crime.