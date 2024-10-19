Nigeria seals deal with Ericsson to advance 5G tech development

Vice President Kashim Shettima has led other Nigerian officials to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and telecom giant, Ericsson, on a 5G Innovation Lab.

The deal is aimed at placing Nigeria among the world’s top users of the 5G network in terms of productivity and boosting Nigeria’s technological capabilities.

The MoU, signed on Friday at Ericsson’s Global Headquarters and Research and Development Lab in Kista, North of Stockholm, Sweden, was witnessed by Vice President Shettima, and Ericsson’s Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Middle East and Africa.

READ ALSO: Group commends Tinubu for increasing foreign reserve…

Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, signed the MoU on behalf of the Nigerian government, while Peter Olusoji Ogundele, Country Manager, Ericsson Nigeria, signed on behalf of the telecom giant.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular networks said to be 100 times faster than 4G, thereby creating unprecedented opportunities for people, businesses and technology across the world.

Outlining the importance of the MoU, Minister for Communications, Dr. Tijani, expressed optimism that Nigeria will make the most of 5G technology as its wide coverage will lead to rapid development and growth of the Nigerian economy.

The Minister said, “It is important that we use the strength of the VP’s visit to truly deepen the relationship with some of our tech partners, and that is what the VP is doing in all the meetings he has had.

“So we signed the MoU to set up an Innovation Lab with Ericsson, and the focus of that Lab will be to come up with applications based on 5G technology for our projects and practices in agriculture, mining, education, as well as for the general usage of connectivity to improve the quality of life for our people.

“Again, the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, in particular, ties into what we are trying to do with the reforms. The aim of the reforms is to diversify our economy, and it is clear that we cannot diversify our economy without digital technology”.

Vice President Shettima, while being briefed on the company’s technological evolution, radio spectrum matters, standardisation, as well as Cyber and Network Security, inquired about the possibility of deploying 5G technology to help Nigeria improve security of oil facilities, prevent oil theft, and pipeline vandalization.

Senator Shettima noted that it was crucial for management and planning of the nation’s oil economy.

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm today.

The high-level talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations, with discussions covering trade expansion, strategic partnerships, regional security cooperation, deepened collaborations, and proactive interventions.

VP Shettima was joined in the talks by Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and some Embassy officials.

VP Shettima explores green transport solutions at Scania

Earlier on Friday, Vice President Kashim Shettima also toured automobile giant Scania’s headquarters in Södertälje, Sweden, describing it as a strategic engagement to discuss Nigeria’s market potential and explore deeper collaboration opportunities.

Exploring biofuel solutions for Nigeria’s transport sector, VP Shettima stressed that all options must be on the table to address Nigeria’s transportation challenges.

This, he said, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s push for cleaner and more efficient transportation, especially considering the recent emphasis on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Vice President who was received by Mr. Fredrik Wijkander of the Scania Group also held discussions that could contribute to innovative solutions to ease Nigeria’s transportation challenges.

From heavy-duty trucks to buses, Scania’s expertise is expected to play a crucial role in modernizing Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

Others who joined the Vice President on the visits included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Nigerian Communications Commission, Engr. Aminu Maida, and Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.

Others were Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi; Chargé d’Affaires, Nigerian Embassy, Sweden, Mallam Aliyu Mahmud, and Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Dr. Salihu Dasuki Nakande, among others.