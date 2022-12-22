‘Nigeria risk being blacklisted by global finance bodies over DSS allegations against Emefiele’

.As British MP flays attempt by DSS to frame CBN Gov for trumped up terrorism charge

The Center for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CSITT) has raised alarm of a looming consequences to the DSS unprovoked attack on the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele over the new withdrawal policy.

The group in a statement by the its Director, John Dimu, said that Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if DSS had framed Emefiele for trumped up terrorism charge.

CSITT said Nigeria risk being blacklisted by global financial bodies due DSS allegations.

The group added that suspension of Nigeria from the group if it happens will be embarrassing given that the country has been suspended back in 2017 over lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

The statement reads: “We received with disappointment the reports of discovery of a Suit secretly filed by the State Security Service wherein it accused Mr. Godwin Emefiele of terrorism financing as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

“The allegation that the SSS embarked on this plot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons, is not only a huge shame but against the ethics of the Egmont group which Nigeria is a member of.

Recall that the group had suspended NFIU, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after its plenary in Macao, China, on July 2, 2017.

The group suspended Nigeria as a result of its lack of a legal framework and autonomy. It’s quite shocking that DSS could be found being part of this illegal move. We advise DSS to focus on its mandate rather than becoming lapdogs for politicians.”

Meanwhile, a British Parliamentarian, Lord Hannan, the Baron of Kingsclere, has flayed the attempt by the DSS to frame Emefiele for trumped up terrorism charge.

From a question he raised in the House of Lords, on Wednesday, Lord Hannan, said:

“The rule of law, due process and the independence of public officials: these values matter. They bind us together as Commonwealth nations.

“I am not Nigerian. It is not for me to say whether it was time for a redesign of naira notes, or whether such a change will make elections cleaner. But I do feel that friends of Nigeria, and friends of Nigerian democracy, should defend the rule of law there.

“At a time when democracy is in retreat globally, we all have a stake in Nigeria’s success. The country is Africa’s greatest economy, Africa’s greatest population and Africa’s greatest hope.

“That is why I have raised the issue of the attempt to detain the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in Parliament. And that is why I hope that democrats on all sides will join Nigeria in supporting the independence of its institutions in the run-up to the 2023 election – including, of course, the central bank.

“Daniel, Lord Hannan of Kingsclere. Member of the Board of Trade and Conservative peer.

