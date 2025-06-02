Nigeria relaunches NATEP to tap into $1trn outsourcing market

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Nigeria has relaunched its National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), a strategic initiative aimed at positioning the country as a major player in the $1 trillion global outsourcing industry.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for digital transformation, economic inclusion and job creation.

“With a tech-savvy, English-speaking population and a favourable time zone, Nigeria is uniquely placed to become a top exporter of digital and professional talent,” she stated.

The newly appointed NATEP national coordinator, Mrs Teju Abisoye, said the initiative goes beyond talent outsourcing, describing it as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to drive policy reforms, expand digital infrastructure, and build strategic partnerships that will position Nigeria as Africa’s premier talent hub.

“NATEP is more than an outsourcing agency. It is a full-scale ecosystem enabler,” Abisoye said, noting that the programme will focus on upskilling young Nigerians and creating pipelines of globally competitive talent.

The initiative is expected to boost foreign exchange earnings and diversify the economy by exporting services in high-demand areas such as digital marketing, software engineering and customer support.