Nigeria records 42 new cases of COVID-19

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Federal government has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the country in two weeks.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the cases were recorded in Lagos, Edo, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 42 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 266,492, according to the NCDC.

The cases were recorded from December 31, 2022, to January 13, 2023.

The NCDC said; “From December 31, 2022, to January 6, 2023, 13 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“The 13 new cases are reported from two states – Lagos (12) and Edo (one).”

The NCDC also said from January 7 to January 13, 2023, 29 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

“The 29 new cases are reported from six States- Lagos (15), FCT (5), Kano (four), Nasarawa (three), Kaduna (one), and Plateau (one).

“A multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

So far, Nigeria has recorded 266,492 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 3,155 deaths, and 259,858 cases have been discharged across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

As of January 10, 2023, no fewer than 64,094,511 of the total eligible population targeted for COVID-19 vaccination have been fully vaccinated. This proportion represents 55.5 per cent of the target population.

