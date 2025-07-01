Nigeria ready to export democracy, technical support to Malawi – Bianca Ojukwu

By Ukpono Ukpong

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has said that the country is fully committed to exporting democratic values and technical assistance to sister African nations, beginning with Malawi.

She made the remark in Abuja when the Republic of Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nancy Tembo, paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that the promotion of democracy remains a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s foreign policy approach, known as the “4Ds” – Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

“I know too that the Nigerian Government would support Malawi in its general elections coming up in September this year. In our President’s 4-Ds foreign policy thrust; Democracy is a major plank. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to seeing democracy entrenched in African States,” she said.

The Minister welcomed Malawi’s decision to open an Embassy in Abuja later this year, describing it as a significant step that would further strengthen diplomatic and bilateral ties between the two countries.

She, however, expressed concern over the dormancy of the two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed by both countries in 2012 during President Goodluck Jonathan’s visit to Malawi, but expressed optimism that the establishment of the embassy would revitalize bilateral cooperation.

“We have two MOUs that need to be reactivated. There were signed in 2012 after President Goodluck Jonathan visited Malawi. So, we’re looking forward to your opening the Embassy. Nigeria got Independence in 1960 and Malawi followed in 1964. It’s surprising that Nigeria and Malawi have not been able to concretise our excellent bilateral relationship. I think your opening a resident diplomatic mission here will herald a new era in our country to country engagements,” she added.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also urged Malawi to take advantage of Nigeria’s Technical Aids Corps and the bridge the gap caused by the shortage of trained teachers in its basic education system and any other areas the country might require manpower.

She said: “You just talked about lack of trained teachers; Nigeria can provide technical assistance to Malawi under the South South Cooperation. So, our Technical Aids Corps is there to assist by sending technical manpower. Nigeria pays these volunteers. Countries like Namibia are already enjoying this assistance. We recently approved their request for 40 nurses.”

Earlier, Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister, told Odumegwu-Ojukwu that she took advantage of the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meeting 2025 in Abuja to visit her and build closer relationship with Nigerian authorities.

Aside, announcing plans by her country to open its Embassy in Abuja, Tembo noted that Malawi was determined to strengthen bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

The visiting minister said: “The Afreximbank meeting was an opportunity for people to meet. My country is looking forward to bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. Already, we are comfortable with Nigerians doing business in Malawi. We want to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. Afreximbank has helped us to awaken our relationship.”

Tembo who praised Nigerian businessmen in Malawi highlighted that adequate trade had been going on between Nigeria and Malawi, though not reported.

Therefore, she invited Nigerian investors to prospect in the country’s rich mineral deposit.

“Over the years, we were relying solely on agriculture but we’ve realised that we have huge endowments of minerals. So, we invite investors in mining; Nigerians inclusive. We recently established mining regulatory agency,” the Malawian Minister said.

She described her visit to Nigeria as exciting, and looked forward to receiving Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in Malawi.