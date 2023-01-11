Nigeria presidency not for retirement benefits – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said on Tuesday that Nigeria’s presidential seat is too important to be used as a retirement benefit.

Obi made the statement at a town hall meeting with the members of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council in Awka.

Obi who enumerated the powers of a president in the socio-economic and political situations, cautioned Nigerians against electing the wrong person as president on Feb. 25.

He blamed the problems of insecurity, inflation, unemployment and others on the consumption nature of the economy.

Obi said, if the country would leapfrog from consumption to production, most of the inherent problems would reduce.

He stressed the need for the country to take advantage of its agricultural potential to tackle unemployment.

Obi urged the traditional rulers to support the emergency of credible political leaders.

He said: “Sitting on the fence during the 2023 elections might be costly for the country politically.

“I know that the constitution requires that the traditional rulers should not play partisan politics, but when bad leaders are elected it affects you adversely like others.

“For this, you must get involved in a manner that you would not be seen, but your actions felt,” he said.

Obi noted that Nigeria is the only crude oil producing nation that the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian war has not improved its economy.

HRH Igwe Sunday Okafor of Okpuno Community, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra said the royal fathers were happy with the wave being made by Obi.

“We are happy that your candidacy today is trailed by news of your competency, capability and capacity to man the presidency of Nigeria.

“The news around your aspiration is that you represents hope for a new Nigeria and not that you came from the South-East and we are happy for that,” Okafor said.

