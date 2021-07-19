Nigeria partners with UN Agency to Fight Plastic Waste

Nigeria’s federal government stated that it has partnered with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Japanese government to launch a research study targeted at addressing the country’s plastic waste pollution problem. UNIDO will carry out the project, which will be sponsored by the Japanese government.
Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood, stated that the country, which has a population of over 200 million people, produces nearly 1.5 million tons of plastic waste each year. Only a small percentage of garbage is recycled.
The study is expected to pave the way for the development of essential regulatory and legislative frameworks to promote a circular economy for plastics. The study’s goal is to eliminate the usage of plastics as much as possible by advocating the adoption of accessible sustainable alternative materials.
The new study is part of the Nigerian government’s ongoing attempts to address the country’s plastic trash problem.
