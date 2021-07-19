Nigeria partners with UN Agency to Fight Plastic Waste

Nigeria’s federal government stated that it has partnered with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Japanese government to launch a research study targeted at addressing the country’s plastic waste pollution problem. UNIDO will carry out the project, which will be sponsored by the Japanese government.

Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood, stated that the country, which has a population of over 200 million people, produces nearly 1.5 million tons of plastic waste each year. Only a small percentage of garbage is recycled.