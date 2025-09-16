Nigeria Open for Investments Across Sectors, VP Shettima Tells VISA Delegation

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to welcome investments and partnerships across diverse sectors, stressing that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

Shettima made the remarks on Monday while receiving a delegation from VISA, led by the company’s Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Tareq Muhmood, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said although the reforms have been challenging, they were necessary to reposition the economy. According to him, the administration’s policies are already yielding results, citing improvements in tax reforms, discipline in fiscal management, and steady growth in foreign reserves.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to change the face of our nation. Today, there is great room for expansion in the Nigerian economy. Eight out of the ten unicorns in Africa are from Nigeria. The economy has picked pace, we have crossed the rubicon and we are on a path of sustainable growth,” the Vice President said.

Shettima urged VISA to leverage Nigeria’s large unbanked population as part of its expansion drive across Africa, emphasizing that digital payment systems would play a critical role in enhancing transparency and curbing corruption.

In his remarks, Muhmood praised the Tinubu administration for its bold reforms, noting their impact on key sectors such as oil and gas, foreign exchange, and tax administration. He said VISA’s renewed interest in Nigeria was driven by the progress recorded under the current leadership.

Muhmood further announced that the company plans to increase its stake in Nigeria and support initiatives that directly improve lives and livelihoods across different sectors.

The meeting was also attended by VISA’s Senior Vice President and Head of Western and Central Africa, Aminata Kane; Vice President and Head of West Africa, Andrew Uaboi; and Senior Director and Head of Government Affairs, Chidozie Arinze.