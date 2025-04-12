Nigeria needs urgent education reforms, says Speaker Abbas

…as NOUN confers honorary doctorate on Speaker, Adesina

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has called for urgent reforms of the education sector in Nigeria, stressing that the teeming youth population must be educated and empowered.

While listing the challenges, facing educational institutions, the Speaker noted that tackling them is a matter of necessity, expressing commitment of the 10th House to addressing them legislatively.

Speaker Abbas made these points at the 14th Convocation Ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, in Abuja on Saturday where he was conferred with the Doctor of Business Administration, DBA, (Honoris Causa).

The Speaker said: “Nigeria stands at a critical juncture where education reform is both necessary and urgent. Our country’s young population is full of potential, and we must equip them with the tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

“As the Speaker and a lawmaker, I have prioritized collaborating with my colleagues in the National Assembly to promote reforms in our education sector – particularly in the university system. Our universities face various challenges, including inadequate funding and infrastructure, a shortage of qualified personnel, curricular gaps, and the need for increased research and innovation.

“The 10th House of Representatives is dedicated to enhancing education in Nigeria through comprehensive legislative efforts, including amending existing laws to advance technical and vocational education, recognizing that essential skills aren’t solely acquired in traditional universities.”

This commitment, Speaker Abbas noted, has led to proposals for new institutions, such as Polytechnic and entrepreneurship colleges, bridging the gap between education and employment. “We also prioritise higher education by supporting initiatives like the National Students Loan Scheme, ensuring financial accessibility for deserving students,” he added.

The Speaker pointed out that, acknowledging that funding is vital, the House aims to bolster investment in university infrastructure and human capital development.

“Education reform involves improving lecturer welfare, preventing strikes that disrupt academic calendars, and modernising curricula to align with contemporary demands. As legislators, we will collaborate with the executive branch and stakeholders to uphold President Tinubu’s education agenda, ensuring that every Nigerian willing to learn is given the opportunity to succeed. This is a responsibility I take to heart as both a product of the educational system and a steward of its future.”

The Speaker thanked the Chancellor of NOUN, His Imperial Majesty, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II; the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olufemi Peters; members of the Governing Council and Senate; faculty and staff of NOUN for honouring him as well as the AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi, who delivered the convocation lecture on Friday.

“By awarding me the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) (Honoris Causa) and the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD) to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, you have recognised our individual contributions,” he said, stating that “This moment is especially poignant for me, given my dual identity as an academic and a public servant.”

While noting that he serves as the Speaker of the House, “I remain an academic at heart.” He explained that his involvement in the academic convocation reminded him of the connection between public service and academia. “Both pursuits are driven by a desire to improve society: one through policy and governance, the other through knowledge,” he said.

The Speaker further stressed that; “In my legislative role, I have found my scholarly background to be an asset. It has guided me in championing evidence-based policymaking and appreciating the transformative power of education.

“As Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, I bear the responsibility of steering lawmaking toward the improvement of our country, Nigeria,” he added.