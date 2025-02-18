Nigeria needs to move from traditional to digital technology says NBTI DG

By Msugh Ityokura

The Director General, DG of the National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI Kolawole Raji has disclosed that the board is putting measures in place to improve on Nigeria’s technological know how so as to rival the west

He emphasized the need for an upgrade in grassroot technology to digital saying it is the best way the country can compete in the comity of nations

Raji spoke while receiving handover notes from the outgone DG, Patricia Uchenna Chukwu in Abuja on Monday where he commended president Bola Tinubu for advancing the course of technological improvement in the country

The DG noted that technology remains the leading way for economic success of any nation as countries without demanding natural resources have been able to leverage on technology to make their economies competetive

“We need to move from traditional to digital technology because that is the only we can be able to rival the west. Thank God when the president took over, he said he was going to draw water from a dry well and when he said that, he meant that he was not going to rely on oil but technology and that is exactly what we aim to achieve”

He said Nigeria can not be left out in the comity of emerging technological nations hence the need to put in measures in place to drive the nation’s digital technology base.

“Nation’s like Japan do not have oil, but they have been able to leverage on technology to advance their economies and that is exactly the direction where the world is heading and Nigeria can not afford to loose out” he said

While promising to improve on his predecessor’s achievements and ensure that the board moves to its headquaters building, Raji assured that his tenure would witness a turn around that would positively impact the nation beyond