Nigeria needs political not violent revolution- Amadi

By Tunde Opalana

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), Prof Sam Amadi has said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has the m most credible credentials to lead the political revolution that will emancipate Nigeria from the grip of misgovernance.

He disagreed with the clamour for a violent – based revolution, rather he canvassed for a ballot revolution through a credible, free and fair electoral process.

Amadi said this at a book presentation titled “Obi: The Political Change Agent” on Tuesday the NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

He said what has made this revolution impossible or has trapped it is that there’s absence of a national elite, an absence of a national ideology of transformation.

“Nigeria has had moments to transform. The politics has headed that. And that’s why the challenge for Nigeria is two ways. Either a ballot box revolution or an anarchical sort of violence-based revolution that nobody can define the direction.

“There’s a guy who talks about revolution. No, the irony is that revolution has not always historically been positive. The only revolution for Nigeria is a ballot box revolution.

“For two reasons. Because it has legitimacy and fits into the neutral politics. The revolution of red barrettes or green barrettes outside mobilizing Nigerians towards electoral victory is both an illusion and a dangerous revolution,”he said

After a critical analysis of the present crops of Nigerian politicians that can lead such revolution, he zeroed in on Peter Obi.

Amadi said “Mr. Peter Obi possesses the best profile, pedigree, personality and passion to lead this desirable and desired revolution.”

In her speech, Senator Nenadi Usman Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party said the book written by Ike Abonyi is a timely literary work chronicling not only the political journey of one man, but the awakening of a nation’s democratic consciousness.

“This book, meticulously authored and boldly titled tells a story far beyond politics. It is the story of accountability against impunity, simplicity against flamboyance, principle against expediency and prudence against financial recklessness.

“The 250-page book we celebrate today does not only examine Peter Obi’s public service but invites us to consider the bigger picture, the inevitability of a New Nigeria.

“Through 26 illuminating chapters, we are taken on a journey of disruption, reform, resistance, and rebirth. From the echoes of 1999’s democratic rebirth to the turbulence of the 2023 general elections, the book explores not just the man but, the Obidient Movement which has become an emblem of youth political awakening and civic courage,” she added.

She said Obi’s life and political saga is a voice that does not merely echo the frustrations of the Nigerian people but dares to chart a new path for them.

Usman urged Nigerians to draw inspiration, not just from the man Peter Obi, but from the movement he catalyzed, the Obidient Movement.

” A movement that says, in one voice: Nigeria must and shall rise again, not by miracles, but by meticulous leadership, courageous citizens, and uncompromising values,” she said.

Dr Yunusa Tanko Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement said the movement has grown from a quest in changing the old order of the negative Nigerian landscape to one of the biggest social-ideological movement in Africa and the world.

He said “the OBIDIENTS movement is not a political organization or an election regularization scheme; it is simply a movement that focuses on rejigging governance, realignment by pointing its direction of the people and espousing the dividends of a democracy for, to, and by the people.

“Our beloved nation, Nigeria, stands at a crossroads. The old ways have failed us, and the status quo is no longer tenable yet, amidst the challenges, we find opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress. The Obidient Movement, led by our champion of change, Mr Peter Obi, embodies this spirit of transformation.

“The Obidient Movement is more than just a political phenomenon; it represents a shift in the narrative, a call to action, and a demand for a better future. It is a testament to the power of collective action, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unwavering desire for a brighter tomorrow,” he said.