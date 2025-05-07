Nigeria Needs National Summit To Tackle Insecurity, Senator Jimoh Proposes

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Following the high level of global insecurity with events in Russia and Ukraine – coupled with increasing challenges created by the global North and responses from the global South, amongst others – Nigeria requires an urgent need for a National Security Summit.

This was the submission of Senator Ibrahim Folorunsho Jimoh yesterday during plenary at the Senate.

In a motion he sponsored titled; “Urgent Need For A National Security Summit,” the Ondo South law-maker argued that the convoking of the proposed National Security Summit was sine qua non to enhancing food security and addressing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Deficits.

The Motion was co-sponsored by Senators Zam Titus (Benue North-West), Peter Nwebonyi (Ebonyi North and Ngwu Osita (Enugu West).

Before ruling on the Motion, the Senate had Noted with concern amongst others; “…recent events in our region have led to feelings of discomfort and insecurity, which has placed the past accomplishments of our security forces at risk even though, our military and its partners are striving to address these challenges, they do not have solutions to the global economic conflict or the effects of new American tariffs and tensions with China.

“As a result, insecurity across Nigeria has become pervasive, impacting on both urban and rural areas, where banditry, ransom kidnappings, and terrorism are pressing issues, across the country as well as other violent crimes.”

Observing that to address the challenges highlighted above, it is imperative that an empirical fact-finding National Security Summit is organized – the Upper House was optimistic that the fall out from the proposed talk-show would go a long way in providing the requisite platform for an exhaustive and far-reaching deliberations on the way forward.

Accordingly, therefore, the Senate resolved to; “Set-up an Ad-hoc Committee to organize a Three-Day National Security Summit in Abuja, encompassing all levels of government and Nigerians, which shall include delegates from the Federal, States, and Local Governments as well as the Traditional Institutions to propose legitimate solutions to insecurity and its challenges in the country.”

Lastly, the parliament urged the Federal Government to rejig the country’s security policies based on the outcomes of the National Security Summit.