Nigeria must reflect excellence in all we do – Tinubu

…praises Wike’s courage, warns against free use of national assets

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said Nigeria must begin to reflect excellence, discipline, and integrity in all aspects of national life, declaring that the era of dilapidated public facilities must give way to infrastructure that mirrors the dignity of the Nigerian people.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, President Tinubu said the transformation of the facility stands as a symbol of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on rebuilding Nigeria’s image, infrastructure and institutions.

“I am greatly honoured and happy to be here to reopen this International Conference Centre as part of our determined efforts to change the way we do things, to reflect us as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, people of great spirit,” he said.

He commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for leading the transformation with courage and vision, describing him as a transformational leader.

“Don’t pay attention to the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue to do your good work. You are a transformational leader, you have the foresight, the vision and the determination to succeed. Thank you very much,” the President said.

Recalling a previous visit to the ICC during an ECOWAS parliamentary session, President Tinubu said he was embarrassed by the poor condition of the facility.

“It was a very dirty, disorganised, uninhabitable environment… I turned to Wike and said this conference centre is not reflecting who we are. Have we sunk this low? He said no but bear with us, we will do whatever we can do to transform the place.”

The President expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the renovation and called it a sign of the broader national revival underway.

“Whatever might be wrong today is a sign of the good thing that we are correcting, we are reflecting, renewing our hope and believing in ourselves in what we can do, what we can be – a great nation on earth.”

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping critical sectors of the country through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He listed transportation, healthcare, education, energy and urban development as priority areas, noting that modern infrastructure is key to economic growth and national pride.

“Because you understand that modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy in an inclusive and progressive society. The International Conference Centre is part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnership and many more thoughtful, well outlined goals that reflect our ‘Nigeria First’.”

The President, however, issued a stern warning against the misuse of the facility, insisting that all users, whether public or private, must pay for access. “You must obey what the landlord said – you want to use this place, you must pay for it,” he declared.

The commissioning ceremony drew applause from stakeholders and dignitaries who witnessed the transformation of the once-deplorable structure into a modern international venue capable of hosting major global events.

The revamped ICC, now named the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, forms part of the FCT Administration’s broader vision to rebrand Abuja and restore public confidence in national institutions and assets.