Nigeria minister of women affairs announces multimillionaira Biogas project for rural women in collaboration with UN women

The Federal Minister of Women Affairs, Barr. UjuKennedy-Ohaneyehas pledged to allocate

over 300 million naira of government resources to a low-cost biogas project designed to address energy poverty and associated socioeconomic challenges confronting women in rural communities.

These women predominantly rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking fuel.

The minister announced that this initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the UN

Women Nigeria Country Office.

The lowcost biogas innovation, capable of producing flammable gas from animal dung and crop residues, has been showcased as a superior alternative to traditional sources of cooking fuel, such as firewood.

Its affordability and substantial economic, health, and environmental advantages underscore its viability and sustainability.

The necessary equipment for this commendable initiative will be provided to women, and animal dung, widely available in most rural communities, will be procured at minimal or no cost.

Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, highlighted the innovative project to not only present an avenue for women to generate income but also address crucial issues such as eiminating health risks linked to firewood, curbing

deforestation, and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and climate change challenges.

Furthermore, it will enhance women’s security, create a cean cooking environment, and improve agricultural yields by utilizing the nutrient-rich by-product of the biogas installations as organic manure for crop production.

The Biogas project will also create employment for young people who may supply animal dung or venture into the business of producing Biogas and selling it to households in communities for an affordable amount.

The Minister of Women Affairs commended the initiative, expressing confidence that it would alleviate women’s suffering in Nigeria.

She also urged the Federal and State Governments to rise to the occasion and invest in Biogas to empower women in rural communities and alleviate poverty to a larger extent.