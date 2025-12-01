‘Nigeria Loses Up to $10bn Annually to Post-Harvest Waste’ — Expert

Nigeria forfeits an estimated $9 billion to $10 billion annually to post-harvest losses in its agricultural sector, a situation described as a significant drain on the nation’s economic potential.

Mr. Segun Alabi, Chief Executive Officer of Davidorlar Nigeria Limited and an agriculture entrepreneur, raised these concerns during an interactive session with House of Representatives correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

Alabi stated that between 30 and 50 percent of Nigeria’s annual agricultural output is lost after harvest.

He attributed this to a combination of factors, including poor harvesting techniques, inadequate storage facilities, inefficient transportation systems, and limited processing capacity for perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and grains.

“Nigeria, despite being one of Africa’s largest agricultural producers, struggles with high levels of post-harvest waste every year.

“These losses translate into billions of dollars in economic value that evaporate before produce reaches consumers. This affects farmer livelihoods, constrains food availability, and slows economic growth,” Alabi said.

He called on the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security, and Environment, to prioritize investments in modern storage solutions such as cold-chain systems and silos, as well as decentralized processing centres to extend the shelf life of produce.

Alabi also advocated for improved rural infrastructure to ease the movement of goods from farms to markets and urged the government to support farmers with training on modern preservation techniques.