Nigeria ‘ll prevail over forces of darkness – Tinubu

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, says Nigeria will prevail over forces of darkness, adding that evil will not prevail over the country.

He said this in a statement by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman while condemning Saturday’s Edo train station attack where 31 passengers were kidnapped by suspected bandits.

Tinubu described the abduction of the 31 passengers who were waiting to board the train at Igueben Station in Edo to Warri in Delta, as another sad episode in the security challenges facing the country.

The former two-term governor of Lagos State stressed that Nigeria would prevail against the agents of darkness.

He sympathised with the victims who were still held captive by the attackers and urged the Federal Government, Edo Government and Local authorities to work with security agencies on quick action to secure the release of all the victims.

“I condemn the mindless attack and abduction of innocent train passengers in Edo by terrorists on Saturday, from available information, the security agencies are working hard to rescue the victims.

“I urge more collaborative efforts by the Federal Government, Edo Government and other local authorities on quick rescue of all the victims.

“This occurrence is a sad reminder that we have not completely won the war against insecurity and that there are still some agents of darkness lurking around the corner.

“But I want to assure Nigerians we will win this war, evil will not prevail over our country because of our strong determination to exterminate the dark forces everywhere they manifest,” Tinubu said.

He explained that one of the reasons he was running for the country’s presidency was to improve on her security situation and tackle every form of insecurity.

He added that he had a clear plan to end violent crimes and terrorism through Anti-Terrorism Battalion Forces, investment in more security hardware and surveillance technology.

This, he said, would make our streets, neighbourhood and forests saver for socio-economic activities to thrive and bloom.

He commended the rescue efforts of the security agencies that had led to the arrest of some of the terrorists and the rescue of some victims, saying Nigeria would overcome.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare had said that six out of the kidnapped victims had been rescued.

He said this at a media briefing in Benin City, noting that two more suspects on the wanted list of the police had been arrested as investigation was on to determine their culpability in the kidnap incident.“Six persons have been rescued in the last 24 hours, those rescued include a 65 year old man, a nursing mother and her baby, a six year old girl and two siblings: a boy and a girl aged between two and five years old.

“Our security forces have continued with the bush combing to arrest other fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

“I want to reassure Edo people that the government is taking this matter seriously to ensure that the state is safe for Edo people,” the commissioner said.

