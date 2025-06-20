Nigeria Leads Africa’s MSME Drive at AU Forum

Nigeria is set to welcome delegates from over 50 African nations as it hosts the 4th African Union (AU) MSME Forum from June 23 to 27, with a bold focus on affordable financing, digital innovation, and expanded market access for small businesses across the continent.

The event, organised under the auspices of the African Union Commission, will bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, development partners, and MSME stakeholders to deliberate on key challenges hindering the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Africa and proffer sustainable solutions.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Presidential Villa on Friday, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, emphasized the importance of the forum in building strategic partnerships and empowering MSMEs to thrive through stronger policies and cross-border collaboration.

“This forum will not only advance intra-African trade but will also energize efforts to create inclusive value chains and provide long-term support for small businesses to scale and compete globally,” Hadejia said.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, hailed the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve Nigeria as host, calling it a signal that “Nigeria is open for business” and committed to regional economic integration.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa, highlighted the forum’s potential impact on Nigeria’s soft power, noting it aligns with the administration’s “Destination Nigeria” campaign aimed at rebranding the nation and attracting global interest in its cultural and creative sectors.

According to Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, and secretary of the forum’s organizing committee, the week-long programme will feature:

* High-level policy presentations

* Technical panel sessions and fireside chats

* Tech and innovation showcases

* MSME exhibitions and networking platforms

* The **2025 MSME Awards**, where standout small businesses will receive **cash prizes, houses, and store grants**

Leaders of key support agencies, including **SMEDAN Director-General Mr. Charles Odii**, **NEXIM Bank CEO Mr. Abba Bello**, and **NEPC Executive Director Mrs. Nonye Ayeni**, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of the event and broader MSME empowerment goals.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for **June 23 at the State House Banquet Hall**, followed by technical sessions and exhibitions at the **Abuja Continental Hotel** from **June 24–26**, and a grand finale on **June 27** back at the Banquet Hall.

The forum is expected to accelerate MSME development across Africa and cement Nigeria’s role as a central hub for innovation and entrepreneurial growth on the continent.