Nigeria-Korea Business Forum kicks off tomorrow

The Nigeria-Korea Business Forum will kick off tomorrow, October 5, 2022 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The event will be hosted by His Excellency, Ambassador Ali M Magashi and will have captains of industry from Nigeria and South Korea in attendance.

Speakers at the event which ends on Friday include Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, Chairman, NNPC Limited; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group; and Sang Ho Shin, CEO, Kolon World Investment, Kolon Group among others.

Economic sectors that will be in focus are Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Agro processing, Manufacturing and ICT, Tourism, Culture and[S1] the Creative Industry

It will also feature Panel discussions, networking and sideline meetings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...