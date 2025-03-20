Nigeria initiates fiscal data harmonization to enhance economic stability, investor confidence

BY TUNDE OPALANA

In a decisive move to bolster economic stability and attract investment, Nigeria’s Federal Government has launched an initiative to harmonize fiscal data across its agencies.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during the week, led a high-level meeting in Abuja, emphasizing the critical need for accurate and unified economic data to strengthen investor trust and national financial health.

The meeting addressed inconsistencies in fiscal data reporting among key institutions, including the Budget Office, the Office of the Accountant General, and the Debt Management Office. Such discrepancies have previously impacted Nigeria’s credit ratings and borrowing capabilities. Minister Edun underscored the necessity for these agencies to synchronize their data collection and reporting methodologies, stating that delivering precise fiscal information is vital for economic stability and investor confidence.

A significant outcome of the discussion was the establishment of a Fiscal Data Coordination Framework. This framework comprises a main committee, subcommittees, and technical teams dedicated to standardizing fiscal reporting practices and economic assumptions. The initiative aims to eliminate data inconsistencies, enhance transparency, and improve Nigeria’s economic outlook.

Minister Edun also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to streamline data collection and reporting processes. Adopting digital tools is expected to enhance the accuracy and timeliness of fiscal data, facilitating better decision-making and policy formulation.

This harmonization effort comes at a critical time, as Nigeria faces economic challenges, including rising debt levels, inflation, and foreign exchange volatility. Accurate fiscal data is essential for addressing these issues, providing a clear picture of the nation’s financial health and informing strategic interventions.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of eliminating conflicting data from different agencies to ensure a unified approach to economic planning and policy implementation.

By addressing these fiscal data discrepancies, Nigeria aims to improve its credit ratings and reduce borrowing costs, thereby strengthening its financial position. This initiative aligns with the administration’s commitment to creating enabling laws and policies that promote investment and prosperity for all Nigerians.