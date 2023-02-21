Nigeria Info Set to Advance Educational Development through Student Debate Competition

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has announced the launch of the fifth edition of its “I Beg To Differ” student debate competition themed “The Tournament of Champions.”

This aims to champion intellectually-stimulating conversations to position Nigerian youths as solution providers to the myriad of socio-economic challenges plaguing the nation’s overall development.

The competition, which is designed for secondary school students, is scheduled to commence on the 6th of March, 2023.

This is to provide Nigerian students with the opportunity to showcase their intellectual capabilities to effectively communicate their stance on a wide range of topics that focus on diverse socio-economic and political issues that concern the country.

Commenting on the rationale behind the launch of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, stated that the essence of the student debate competition is to develop a vibrant generation of young intellectuals who are passionate about developing bespoke solutions to the numerous socio-economic challenges impeding the nation’s growth.

“We, as a youth-centric brand, are constantly strategizing on how we can continue to lead by creating viable platforms that are aimed at upscaling the problem-solving capabilities, including the communication skills, of Nigerian youths. This is because we are confident that the creative abilities of Nigerian youths serve as a critical catalyst in driving positive socio-economic and political changes nationwide,” he said.

Corroborating the stance of the CEO, Sandra Ezekwesili, the Group Brand Manager for Nigeria Info, noted that the station is passionate about advancing the educational development of Nigerian youths through the creation of youth-led interactive platforms.

“We at Nigeria Info consider Nigerian youths as a pivotal force that could drive a positive change across our dear country. This is why we have come to the full realisation of the need to support the teeming youthful population of the country by implementing youth-focused initiatives that would contribute to both their critical-thinking abilities and problem-solving skills,” she noted.

The “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Tournament is a youth-led initiative of Nigeria Info that seeks to enhance the mental capacity of Nigerian students by promoting healthy debate competitions.

