Nigeria imposes $11.5 security levy on international flight tickets

Nigeria’s international air travelers will pay an additional $11.50 security levy on tickets starting Dec. 1, 2025, increasing the total security charge to $31.50 per passenger, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced Tuesday.

The new fee, known as the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) charge, is projected to generate about $46 million annually for the NCAA.

Officials say the levy will fund a “single window” passenger data system in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service to streamline airport security checks.

Airlines will collect the charge at the point of ticket sale and remit it to the NCAA. The levy applies to all international tickets issued from Dec. 1.

The NCAA said the measure complies with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. However, industry experts warn it will further raise travel costs in a country already ranked among Africa’s most expensive for air travel.

Exemptions from the levy include infants, diplomats, airline crew on duty, passengers in transit within 24 hours, and travelers rerouted due to weather or technical issues — roughly 10 percent of total passengers.

Currently, international travelers pay a $20 security charge, a 5 percent ticket sales charge, and a $100 passenger service charge to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). With the new fee, taxes and charges per ticket will approach $150.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has repeatedly criticized Nigeria for what it calls “punitive taxation,” saying the country’s airfares average 264 percent higher than in most African markets.

Aviation analyst Chris Amokwu said the new levy could discourage passengers from using Nigerian airports, driving travelers to neighboring countries. “Multiple charges are eroding Nigeria’s ability to become Africa’s aviation hub,” he said.

Retired Group Captain John Ojikutu, an aviation security expert, called the charge “duplicative taxation” unless it replaces the existing $20 levy.

NCAA officials have yet to clarify whether the new fee will supersede current security charges.