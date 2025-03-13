Nigeria imports N20.31trn goods from China, India in 2024

…as Eastern trade partners take over Nigerian market from US, Western world

By Tunde Opalana

The 2024 trade data indicated that Nigeria is increasingly tilting towards Eastern markets, particularly China and India, in its trade relations with the country net trading with the two nations last year alone hitting N20.31 trillion.

Nigeria’s total imports for the year stood at N37.59 trillion.

While the United States and European nations remain key trade allies, their share of Nigeria’s imports appears to be shrinking in comparison to China and India.

This is according to the latest trade report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for 2024.

According to the report, China accounts for N14.14 trillion of Nigeria’s imports in 2024 while India accounts for N6.17 trillion.

Chinese imports show tremendous increase from N6.6 trillion in 2023, retaining its spot as Nigeria’s highest import destination. India also maintains its second sport with N 2.8 trillion in 2023.

The report had it that bulk of these imports include electronics, machinery, textiles, and industrial equipment, which play a crucial role in Nigeria’s manufacturing and technology sectors. India’s contributions to Nigeria’s import profile remain significant, particularly in pharmaceuticals, industrial raw materials, and processed food products.

According to the report, emergence of China and India as Nigeria’s largest sources of imports, could be attributed to several factors, including “competitive pricing, availability of consumer goods, flexible credit facilities, and geopolitical considerations.”

A breakdown of Nigeria’s top trading partners in 2024, according to the NBS shows China trading N14.14 trillion, India N6.17 trillion USA N4.07 trillion, Netherlands N2.31 trillion, Africa N2.16 trillion, France N1.65 trillion Brazil N1.36 trillion.

Others are Spain N1.47 trillion Germany N1.26 trillion, UK N1.03 trillion, Italy N944.01 billion, Canada N315.38 billion Japan N458.16 billion and Oceania – N234.97 billion.

Fourth quarter 2024 trade analysis shows indicates a continued dominance of China in Nigeria’s import market.

“Imports from China were valued at N4.61 trillion, representing 27.80% of total imports in the fourth quarter. India followed with N1.90 trillion (11.43% of total imports), while Belgium contributed N1.39 trillion (8.35% of total imports).

“The United States supplied N1.06 trillion (6.36% of total imports), and France accounted for N601.28 billion (3.62% of total imports), according to the NBS report.”