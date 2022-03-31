Nigeria HealthWatch holds solution journalism workshop for media practitioners

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Nigeria HealthWatch in conjunction with Solutions Journalism Network on Thursday hold a training for media practitioners on solution journalism.

Speaking while declaring the workshop open, Ruona Neyer, Africa Manager on solution journalism said that the project is important because it helps in telling a stories from a positive narrative.

While urging media practitioners at the workshop to make good use of the opportunity, she said, solution journalism has become necessary because negative reportage has become the order of the day.

She urged them to invest their energy in reporting what is right as to help communities with same problems find solution to their problems.

“The solutions Journalism Africa Initiative has made meaningful impact that is already yielding positive results in the society, legislation and in the newsroom here in Nigeria and other African countries.

“The aim of the training is to amplify issues or stories on how we can tell our stories in a positive angle”, she said.

