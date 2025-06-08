Nigeria Hails Lungu’s Pan-Africanism, Mourns Zambia’s Ex-President

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has paid glowing tribute to the former President of the Republic of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, acknowledging his pan-African legacy and expressing deep condolences to the government and people of Zambia on his passing.

In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria described the late leader who died on June 5, at the age of 68, as a statesman who served Zambia with unwavering dedication between 2015 and 2021.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia on the passing of its former President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who died on June 5, 2025, at the age of 68,” the statement read.

Highlighting the legacy of the late president, the Nigerian government noted Lungu’s role in Zambia’s infrastructure development and regional diplomacy.

The statement noted that his administration also upheld the unifying spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation”, a principle credited with fostering national cohesion during his tenure.

“His leadership saw to the appointment of Zambia’s first female President and other initiatives to promote inclusivity, national unity and economic diversification among others,” the statement noted, underscoring the broad impact of Lungu’s policies on governance and gender equity.

While also commending Lungu’s role in advancing Africa’s position globally and promoting solidarity across the continent, Nigeria expressed its support for the people of Zambia while celebrating the life and service of the late leader.

“The Government of Nigeria also acknowledges President Lungu’s contributions to strengthening Africa’s collective voice on the global stage and his commitment to regional solidarity. We therefore stand in solidarity with the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and all Zambians during this period of national mourning.

“Nigeria joins the international community in celebrating his life and times. May his gentle soul rest in peace.” The statement reads.