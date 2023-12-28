Nigeria Governors Forum reacts to Akeredolu’s death

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reacted to the death of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Politics Nigeria earlier reported that Governor Akeredolu died at about 2am on Wednesday, December 27, after a prolonged battle with Leukemia and prostrate cancer.

Until his passing, Akeredolu was 67 years old.

Reacting to Akeredolu’s death, NGF chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State expressed sadness over his passing.

AbdulRazaq described Akeredolu as an exceptional statesman who made indelible marks in public service.

His words: “My heartfelt condolences go to the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as the immediate family of my dear brother and colleague His Excellency Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to the constitutional and sociopolitical development of Nigeria.

“As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family.”