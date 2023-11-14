Nigeria, Germany synergise on hydrogen sector potentials

Nigerian government and the German government during the 2nd German-Nigeria Symposium on Green Hydrogen, explored ways the two countries can utilise the opportunities in the low-carbon hydrogen sector.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo while presenting his address at the Symposium, said harnessing the country’s resource potential will provide alternative sources of energy and protect the environment.

The German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office is financed by the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by GIZ.

The Minister who was represented by Mrs Oluremi Komolafe, said considering Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Net zero emission by 2060, Hydrogen provides a pathway for the decarbonization of our energy sector.

“This particular Symposium is important because of the economic benefits of Hydrogen development which include harnessing the resource potential of the country such as natural gas, wind, solar that will ultimately provide alternative sources of energy with cost reduction and also help our environment.

“It will also create jobs along the Hydrogen value chain, Nigeria will also benefit from development of indigenous capabilities of Hydrogen technologies thereby supporting research a d development projects and attracting investment and business opportunities for the country”, the Minister said.

Ekpo however said putting in place a policy for Hydrogen is critical to development in order to accomplish the benefits that come with it.

“Moreover, investors need a clear policy framework to be committed to Hydrogen development”, he added.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nigeria, Mrs Annett Gunther said Germany and Nigeria are both committed to driving the production and use of hydrogen.

She said; “In collaboration with Nigeria, we can drive future production and utilisation of hydrogen, which will benefit our economies and contribute to a smooth energy transition.

“This symposium is a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, and I encourage all participants to take full advantage of this opportunity to jointly explore the possibilities, share insights, and facilitate the growth of low-carbon hydrogen as a key enabler in achieving our climate and energy transition goals”.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu who was represented by Engr Abubakar Ali emphasized the important role green energy will play in boosting the expansion of renewable energies in the country and its potential impact on power generation.

“The President Bola Tinubu led administration is committed to economic growth and job creation on backbone of adequate renewable power supply”, the Minister noted.

The Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr Markus Wagner, in his remarks, stated that, “it is crucial to recognise that green hydrogen has the potential to revolutionise our energy landscape.

“It offers a path to reducing carbon emissions, diversifying energy sources, and boosting economic growth. Nigeria and Germany share a long and fruitful history of cooperation in the energy sector and GIZ has been an active partner in this journey, working alongside Nigerian institutions and partners to drive positive

change”.

The Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziak Salaco, recognised that Nigeria’s planned accession to the African Green Hydrogen Alliance will enhance regional cooperation that will contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to meet its Net Zero targets.