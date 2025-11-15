Nigeria Facing Severe Shortage of Blood, NBSA Warns

Saleh Yuguda, the director-general of the National Blood Service Agency (NBSA), says there is an urgent need for coordinated interventions to strengthen the nation’s blood system.

Yuguda spoke in Abuja on Thursday while presenting a paper at a workshop on quality management strategies.

He raised an alarm over Nigeria’s persistent shortage of safe blood, noting that the country collects less than 30 percent of its national blood requirements.

He described this shortfall as a major constraint to quality healthcare delivery.

“Nigeria faces a severe shortage of blood compared to other developed nations. Most of our health indices, including maternal mortality, are adversely affected by this shortage.

“The demand for blood is consistently high, yet the supply remains dangerously low,” he said.

He commended the federal government’s health sector reforms under Mohammed Pate, the coordinating minister, but highlighted that these interventions are reliant on an adequate blood supply.

“Blood is central to many of these initiatives. Without adequate and safe blood, the federal government’s health interventions cannot achieve the desired impact.

“This is why the National Blood Service Agency was established—to regulate, coordinate, and license all blood establishments across the country,” the DG said.

Yuguda identified limited human resources, weak governance structures, and inadequate infrastructure as major challenges.

He said the NBSA plans to increase voluntary blood donation by 40 percent nationwide within five years and ensure at least one blood donation centre is in every LGA.

The agency, which currently has a physical presence in 17 states, has reopened previously closed centres in Enugu, Cross River, and Yobe states.

“We have signed memoranda of understanding with several NGOs and faith-based organisations to improve access to voluntary blood donation nationwide,” he added.

Yuguda also highlighted the digitalisation of transfusion services through the piloting of the Blood Integrated Management System (BIMS), a platform tracking blood from donor to recipient.

He noted that over 200 healthcare personnel have been trained in modern transfusion practices.

He announced plans to set up a blood component processing facility and a dedicated training centre in partnership with German and Nigerian institutions.

“The policy framework is in place. If implementation continues with commitment and coordination, Nigeria’s blood banking practice will be transformed—and with it, the country’s ability to reduce avoidable deaths and save more lives,” he added.

On Wednesday, Yuguda announced that the federal government has initiated steps to standardise the cost of blood across hospitals in Nigeria to ensure fairness, transparency, and accessibility.