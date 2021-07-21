Nigeria exported N132bn worth of Helicopter to UK, Ghana, others in one year – NBS

According to information obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) international trade report, Nigeria has exported helicopters worth N132 billion in the last year.

The United Kingdom, Portugal, and Ghana, according to NBS, are among the destinations for these helicopters.

It’s worth noting that helicopter export does not mean that the product is manufactured in Nigeria, but rather that it is imported and re-exported.

The helicopters were also not specified as new or used by NBS.

According to the numbers, helicopter exports to Portugal and Ghana brought in N33.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Exporting helicopters to the United Kingdom and Ghana brought in another N17.25 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Nigeria exported helicopters weighing more than 2000 kg unloaded to Ghana for N10.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Helicopters worth N71.1 billion were exported in the first three months of this year.

Nigeria exports a wide range of strange things, including helicopters.

Nigeria also exports boats, cruise ships, refrigerated vessels, floating or submersible drilling platforms, dredgers, and other self-propelled gear, as well as floating buildings.

For example, the country received N1.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the sale of cruise ships and other comparable vessels that transport passengers or products to Equatorial Guinea.

In fact, in the first three months of 2021, re-exported commodities brought Nigeria N210 billion.