Nigeria explores modern navigation calibration with Colibrex partnership

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency’s MD, Engineer Farouk Ahmed Umar, visited Colibrex for innovative solutions.

Colibrex, based in Lichtenau, offers Nav Aid drone technology, boasting advanced measurement and calibration features akin to Calibration Aircraft.

Luc Haebelae, Colibrex’s MD, highlights the drone’s precision and versatility in adverse weather conditions or remote locations, lowering operational costs.

Keyamo asserted the intent to modernize existing systems, potentially replacing outdated equipment like calibration consoles with more efficient alternatives.

He explained that “The decision to explore such alternatives likely reflected an intention to overhaul or upgrade existing systems, which could include revisiting and assessing the fate of older equipment like the calibration console.

He acknowledges concerns about adapting to new technology, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive training and gradual integration for enhanced safety and efficiency.

Keyamo was of the view that the adoption of NavAide drone technology as a significant opportunity to propel Nigeria’s aviation sector forward.