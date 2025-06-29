Nigeria–EU meet to discuss security, trade, migration, green economy in Abuja

By Ukpono Ukpong

Senior officials from Nigeria and the European Union (EU) are set to meet in Abuja from Tuesday July 1, to Wednesday July 2, to deliberate on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including security, trade, migration, and the transition to a green economy.

The high-level meeting will lay the groundwork for the forthcoming Nigeria–EU Ministerial Meeting and further strengthen ties between both partners.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the meeting will provide both sides with a platform to “explore areas of cooperation” and review shared interests across multiple sectors.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the Senior Officials Meeting between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) will be held on Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd July 2025 in Abuja. The agenda of the very important meeting is to prepare for the upcoming Nigeria – EU Ministerial Meeting and to explore areas of cooperation,” the statement read.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director, Regions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, and Mr. Mathieu Briens, Deputy Managing Director for Africa Department, European External Action Service, European Union.

Key issues on the agenda include cooperation on multilateral and regional concerns, peace, security and governance, humanitarian challenges, trade and investment, as well as human development, health, education, and social protection.

Discussions will also cover science, technology, innovation and digital transition, migration, and the pressing issues of energy, climate change, and green economy transition. These reflect the shared priorities of both parties in navigating regional and global challenges.

“Nigeria and the European Union share a deep, long-standing partnership inspired by mutual values and interests as well as support for multilateralism and rule-based international order,” the statement added.