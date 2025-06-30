Nigeria endorses West Africa IMT 2025 to drive regional industrial growth

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The West African push for industrial transformation is gaining concrete traction through strategic policy reforms and rising output across countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. At the forefront of this momentum, the Nigerian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has officially endorsed the 2025 West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade (IMT) Summit and Exhibition, underscoring the country’s commitment to regional economic and industrial growth.

In Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy prioritises the use of locally produced goods in public procurement, echoing similar reforms in Ghana, which has introduced mandates to support domestic manufacturing through government spending.

Senegal is also strengthening its local industries, supported by production-focused strategies, subsidies, and improved energy access, notably in sectors such as textiles and food processing.

These developments reflect a coordinated regional effort to scale up industrialisation by leveraging government procurement, policy incentives, and infrastructure development. While significant progress has been made, stakeholders agree that much more needs to be done to fully industrialise the West African subregion.

The endorsement of the IMT Summit by the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment signals a strategic alignment with the summit’s goals—to unpack emerging global trade dynamics and identify actionable pathways for Africa’s manufacturing and trade sectors to thrive.

The event is expected to drive dialogue, collaboration, and execution of policies that promote innovation, investment, and trade across the region.

Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, in his endorsement remarks, stated, “The Ministry formally endorses and consents to collaborate with dmg Nigeria events in the successful organisation of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit and Exhibition 2025.

The Ministry commends dmg Nigeria events’ efforts in promoting industrial, manufacturing and trade development across the West African Region and looks forward to a successful partnership.”

Set to take place from 21–23 October 2025 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, the summit will convene policymakers, industrial leaders, investors, technology providers, and trade facilitators, offering a platform for regional cooperation and sectoral transformation.

Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, described the endorsement as a strong validation of the summit’s importance.

“As Africa rises in global manufacturing and trade, the Ministry’s endorsement represents a crucial step in realising tangible economic growth and investment. It reflects our shared vision to accelerate industrial development, strengthen local manufacturing, boost trade, and deepen cross-border collaboration.”

West Africa IMT 2025 will feature high-level policy briefings, technical panels, and investment showcases, directly addressing infrastructure deficits, regulatory harmonisation, and capacity building. As Ghana and Senegal demonstrate measurable policy outcomes, the summit aims to provide a unified framework for replicating such success across the region. For further information about West Africa IMT 2025, please visit https://www.westafricaimt.com/