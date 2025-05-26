Nigeria emerging key player in global drone market – Chinese expert

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

A Chinese Sales Manager of Yangda drone, Garry Chen, has described Nigeria as a fast-growing drone acquisition nation in the world with immense potential in the application of drone technology.

Speaking with journalists at his pavilion at the just concluded Dronetecx conference and Exhibition held at the NIGAV Expo Event Centre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Chen described Nigerians as hard-working people with great vision in the drone technology application.

According to the Chinese drone technology expert, Dronetecx under Mr Fortune Idu, will play an important role in attracting the Nigerian youths to drone technology.

He said Yandga came to the 5th Dronetex Conference to exhibit the company’s latest drone technology.

According to Chen, the company has already produced two types of fixed-wing drones with three three-hour duration in the air.

He said the drones can be used for pipeline surveillance and urged interested Nigerians to partner with them.

He said the company will be interested in working with Nigerians to produce drones in the country in order to boost the development of the Drone industry in the country.

He described the future of drone technology in the world as promising, especially by deploying them to areas like mountains and other difficult terrains where human beings can not reach.