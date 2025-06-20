Nigeria Earns IOM Praise on Migration, Shettima Urges Global Collaboration

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has lauded Nigeria’s progressive strides in migration governance and disaster preparedness, affirming its commitment to deepen collaboration with the federal government on sustainable and inclusive solutions.

This commendation came during a courtesy visit by the IOM’s Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Sharon Dimanche, to Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

During the meeting, Vice President Shettima emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle the growing humanitarian and ecological crises across Nigeria. He highlighted the strong link between climate change, displacement, poverty, and insecurity in regions like the North-East, North-West, and North-Central.

“There is an incestuous relationship between ecology and economy in sub-Saharan Africa,” Shettima stated. “You cannot separate the challenges of migration from climate-induced effects.”

He called for more pragmatic and inclusive solutions to address the interconnected issues of poverty, illiteracy, gender inequality, and environmental degradation, which he described as the root causes of displacement and instability.

“I urge you to support us in the North Central, so we can have a win-win, workable solution that fosters unity and brings progress to our people,” the Vice President added.

Quoting civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., Shettima said, “We must either learn to live together as brothers or we are going to die together as fools.”

Sharon Dimanche, while acknowledging Nigeria’s diversity, commended the government’s resilience and innovation in disaster preparedness, especially the recently launched State Action Plan on Floods and the Framework for Anticipatory Action.

“Every state in Nigeria is unique—it’s like one Africa wrapped into one country,” Dimanche observed. “We’re committed to supporting Nigeria’s durable solutions agenda—through data, shelter, youth empowerment, and climate resilience efforts.”

She proposed a special initiative to work closely with the Vice President’s office to mobilize resources and co-design strategies for sustainable migration, youth development, and climate action.

The visit underscores renewed international support for Nigeria’s efforts to build climate resilience and address the root causes of displacement, while fostering peace, stability, and economic recovery across vulnerable communities.