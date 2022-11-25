”Nigeria does not need people who lie with stats” – Tinubu fires Peter Obi

As the 2023 election gathers steam, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday aimed a dig at his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, saying “Nigeria does not need people that lie with statistics but those who know the road”.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has often been accused by critics of lying serially and distorting statistics.

Speaking in Gbaramatu community in Warri South-West Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, described Obi as ‘disgraceful’.

“There is one of my opponents. That one, he thinks na statistics we go chop (speaking in pidgin). No Indian can solve his lies with arithmetic, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

To mention his name is a disgrace to me sef [sic]. I won’t mention the name.

“Wrong statistics, warehouse economy, that’s not what Nigeria needs. Nigerians need the man who knows the road. And that is me.

“I promise, we won’t be far away from you, we would carry you along, and we will consult with you regularly,” Tinubu said.

