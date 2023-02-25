Nigeria decides: Bauchi assembly speaker commends INEC, urges voters to shun vote buyers

By Samuel Luka

The speaker of the Bauchi state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman has so far commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting the Saturday presidential and National assembly elections.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman who made the commendation while preparing to cast his vote in his Ningi home town Saturday, applauded the electorates for conducting themselves peacefully so far.

The speaker who described the voter turnout as very impressive, said most of the complaints he has received were related to minor issues.

“So far, I can say so far so good, because most of the complaints I have been receiving are minor complaints which we are able to rectify”, he said.

He said one of the major complaints he received was an issue that has to do with mis-presentation of BVAS.

He explained that BVAS from Gumau in Toro local government was erroneously sent to Unguwar Wawa in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state.

“I have spoken with the EO and he said he will rectify it. We have some polling units that election materials were not yet there, we are following”, the speaker said.

“The turnout is very impressive and I believe it is not unconnected with the failure of the current federal government of Nigeria where a lot of things have escalated”, he pointed out.

According to him, as a result of the situation in the country, people are eager to come and vote the present government out of office.

Rt. Hon. Sulaiman called on the voters to while trying to exercise their civic duty, shun money Politics, saying that, there are a lot of politicians who will buy elections or voters at the polling units.

“I am calling on them to make the right choice that will salvage the situation in Nigeria. I believe they must have learned or they are learning from the ongoing elections”, he added.

The speaker said there may be some lapses that needs to be rectified such as the swapping of BVAS which he described as grievous.

“If care is not taken, the people of that unit maybe disenfranchised. I am calling on INEC to wake up and do better and I hope we see difference in the next election”, he said.

On recent allegations by the opposition that PDP is planning to rig election, the speaker said that his party does not need to rig before winning elections.

