Nigeria Customs unveils AEO programme to boost trade efficiency

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has announced that the newly launched Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme will enhance trade facilitation within Nigeria and internationally.

Speaking at the programme’s inauguration in Lagos, Adeniyi highlighted its role in strengthening customs-business relationships, improving supply chain security, and streamlining trade operations in line with global best practices.

The AEO initiative, as defined by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), certifies businesses involved in international trade, ensuring they meet strict security and compliance standards.

Adeniyi acknowledged the collaborative efforts behind the programme’s success, crediting support from President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria Customs Service Board Chairman Olawale Edun.

He also emphasised the synergy between the NCS, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and other port agencies in developing a robust implementation framework.

READ ALSO: Plateau Governor Mutfwang, partners UNDP for youths development

The NCS strategically designed the programme based on successful models from the United Kingdom’s His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Adeniyi stated that AEO certification affirms a company’s commitment to security, compliance, and operational excellence, allowing certified operators to benefit from expedited customs procedures, reduced inspections, and improved clearance times.

The pilot phase, which began on April 15, 2024, has already delivered impressive results. The six participating companies saw their collective trade value surge from N185.8 billion in 2023 to N563.8 billion in 2024, while customs revenue generated from them increased from N18.4 billion to N51.1 billion.

The programme also significantly improved efficiency, reducing cargo clearance times from 168 hours to an average of 43 hours by the end of 2024, a 66.9 per cent improvement over the previous five-day timeline.

Adeniyi stressed that the AEO programme aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic goals, supporting President Tinubu’s ambition of a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. By facilitating trade, accelerating agricultural input clearance, and creating jobs, the initiative contributes directly to national economic growth and development.