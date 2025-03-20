Nigeria Customs launches ‘Customs Cares’ initiative to empower youth, deter migration

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled the ‘Customs Cares’ initiative, a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program aimed at fostering sustainable development across the nation.

This initiative underscores the NCS’s commitment to community empowerment through strategic interventions in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and social investments.

At the launch event held at Government Secondary School, Wuse, Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, addressed the youth, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to improving living conditions in Nigeria.

He highlighted ongoing economic improvements, including stabilizing fuel prices and essential commodities, and assured that these positive trends would continue.

Edun encouraged the youth to remain in the country, expressing optimism that those who had emigrated would be motivated to return as conditions improved.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, outlined the six key pillars of the ‘Customs Cares’ initiative: education, health, food security, environmental sustainability, and social investments.

He announced that the program would be implemented nationwide, with tailored interventions addressing specific needs in various communities, including border areas. To fund this ambitious initiative, the NCS has committed four of its annual wage bill, equivalent to half of each officer’s one-month salary.

The ‘Customs Cares’ initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through collaborations with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, private sector partners, and local communities, the NCS aims to enhance public trust, strengthen community relations, and improve the well-being of Nigerians.

This strategic direction reinforces the NCS’s role as a socially responsible institution, integrating social responsibility into its core operations and contributing to the nation’s holistic development.