Nigeria, Cuba Strengthen Ties, Pledge Deeper Cooperation

In a significant step toward bolstering diplomatic and economic relations, Nigeria and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation, with a renewed focus on healthcare, education, and trade.

This move comes as both nations mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, which formally began in 1974. During a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, lauded Cuba’s historical support for African liberation movements, describing the Caribbean nation as “a sacred land where every progressive will identify with.”

Cuba’s Legacy in Africa

Speaking while receiving Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero, Vice President Shettima highlighted Cuba’s deep-rooted connections with Africa.

“Cuba, though located in South America, has its heartbeat in Africa. Your country played a crucial role in Africa’s liberation movements, standing with us during the anti-apartheid struggles in Southern Africa. We are mightily proud of you because you represent resilience, unity, and selfless leadership,” Shettima stated.

He further noted the cultural and ancestral ties between Nigeria and Cuba, pointing out that a significant percentage of Cuba’s population has African roots, with many tracing their lineage back to Nigeria.

“About seventy percent of Cuban Africans are from Nigeria. For us, Cuba is a sacred land where every progressive African identifies with,” he added.

Vice President Shettima assured the Cuban delegation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, particularly in the areas of healthcare and vaccine development.

“Our hearts and souls are with you. No matter how long the night is, it will give way to the light of dawn. We will support you in whatever way we can, especially in strengthening our partnership in healthcare and vaccination programs,” he affirmed.

In response, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla underscored the historical significance of Nigeria-Cuba relations, noting the deep influence of African heritage in Cuba’s national identity.

“We are commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Nigeria. In the formation of our nations, our nationality, and culture, there is an important African and Nigerian descent. The contributions made by African persons in Cuba to our development are immense,” Parrilla stated.

He acknowledged Africa’s vital role in Cuba’s revolutionary struggle, emphasizing that without the support of Nigeria and other African nations, Cuba’s resilience in the face of external challenges might not have been possible.

“Without the support of Africans and Nigeria from the very beginning of the Cuban revolution, we could hardly have survived. We shared common goals in our collective struggle against colonialism, apartheid, and racism,” he added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, also emphasized the longstanding relationship between the two countries and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

“He (Foreign Minister Parrilla) has visited us to strengthen the relationship between both countries, which has existed since 1974. We stood side-by-side with each other during the years of struggle to liberate African states from oppressive regimes,” Tuggar said.

Highlighting the tangible outcomes of the visit, he revealed that both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in various sectors.

“Today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties. We discussed numerous subjects of mutual interest, including economic relations, tourism, science and technology, and many more,” he added.

As Nigeria and Cuba celebrate five decades of diplomatic engagement, this renewed commitment signals a promising future for collaboration in key areas, fostering mutual growth and solidarity between the two nations.