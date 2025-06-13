Nigeria commiserates with India over tragic plane crash

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria described the incident as a devastating tragedy that has shaken the global community, noting that the loss of over 290 lives has left nations in collective mourning.

“This devastating incident which claimed the lives of over 290 individuals has left the global community in mourning. Nigeria stands in solidarity with India during this period of immense grief and unfortunate loss,” Ebienfa stated.

Although preliminary reports suggest that no Nigerian nationals were among the casualties, the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi is actively engaging with Indian authorities to verify the passenger manifest and provide necessary consular support.

“While initial reports indicate that no Nigerian citizen was aboard the flight, the Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi remains in close contact with Indian authorities to verify this information and provide consular assistance where necessary,” the statement added.

Nigeria also used the moment to reaffirm its commitment to global aviation safety and called for a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crash, in a bid to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“In this moment of shared sorrow, Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to global aviation safety and supports the call for thorough investigation into the crash with a view to preventing such tragedies in the future,” Ebienfa said.

The Federal Government concluded by offering sincere condolences to the bereaved families and all those affected by the crash, pledging Nigeria’s support as India navigates this difficult period.