Nigeria-China Trade Surges 34.7% to $15.48bn in First Seven Months of 2025

Bilateral trade between Nigeria and China grew by 34.7 per cent to $15.48 billion between January and July 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

Yan Yuqing, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, disclosed this during a reception on Sunday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She noted that Nigeria is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, underscoring the deepening economic ties between both countries.

“Nigeria and China, guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, all-round cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded remarkable results,” she said.

“From January to July 2025, bilateral trade reached US$15.483 billion, marking a 34.7 per cent year-on-year increase, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

“Cooperation in infrastructure, investment and trade, energy resources, culture and education continues to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.”

She explained that the elevation of relations between both countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit had created broader prospects for collaboration.

According to her, areas such as infrastructure, energy, education, culture, and trade remain key drivers of growth.

The Consul-General also stressed China’s economic resilience, noting that the Asian giant recorded 5.3 per cent GDP growth in the first half of 2025 while retaining its global leadership in innovation.

Providing further assurances, Yuqing commended the contributions of the Chinese community in Nigeria to local development, cultural exchanges, and charitable initiatives.

She encouraged them to continue playing a role in strengthening bilateral ties.

“China-Nigeria relations are at their best in history, with profound prospects for cooperation,” she said. “I urge you all to be bridge-builders in deepening China-Nigeria friendship; be guardians of a harmonious overseas Chinese community.

“Uphold the spirit of unity and mutual assistance to jointly build a warm, inclusive, and affectionate community for overseas Chinese in Nigeria.

“Strive to be the vanguards in safeguarding national unity and also strive to be at the forefront of safe and lawful business operations.

“Become the ‘vital force’ driving China-Nigeria cooperative development. Seize the new opportunities.”

She further assured that the Consulate in Lagos would continue safeguarding the welfare and interests of Chinese nationals in Nigeria while supporting bilateral cooperation.

“The Chinese Consulate General in Lagos will continue to uphold the principle of diplomacy for the people, focusing on resolving the urgent and difficult issues faced by our compatriots and enterprises in the consular district,” Yuqing said.

“We will provide high-quality, efficient services and assistance to the best of our ability to support your work and daily lives.”

China is Nigeria’s largest source of imports, supplying machinery, electronics, textiles, and manufactured goods, while Nigeria mainly exports crude oil and agricultural products to China.

Trade between the two nations has grown steadily since diplomatic relations were formalised in 1971, with Beijing also financing and constructing major infrastructure projects in Nigeria, including railways, power plants, and road networks.