Nigeria-China partnership strengthens amid global trade shifts

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has emphasized Nigeria’s growing interest in the ongoing global tariff dispute, noting its implications for global trade dynamics.

Tegbe made this statement during a recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yu Dunhai, at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

The meeting, part of the NCSP’s mandate to deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria and China, focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment.

Tegbe shared insights from his recent visit to China, where he engaged with major companies such as SINOMACH-HE and China National Electrical Engineering Company (CNEEC).

READ ALSO: Kwara HMB commends drug suppliers for their support, assures prompt payment of invoices

He encouraged Chinese firms to set up manufacturing plants in Nigeria and transfer technical expertise, capitalizing on Nigeria’s strategic trade position to serve both African and global markets.

Regulatory and legal frameworks affecting Nigeria-China relations were also discussed. Ambassador Yu reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria, citing recent reductions and removals of tariffs on Nigerian exports, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

He highlighted the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on shelled peanuts signed at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as a step forward in trade relations.

Both parties also discussed MOUs and protocols on aquatic seafood and soybeans, exploring their potential to boost Nigeria’s export volume to China. Tegbe reiterated NCSP’s commitment to working closely with key ministries and agencies to position Nigeria for emerging export opportunities.

The meeting underscores the shared determination of Nigeria and China to expand their strategic partnership and unlock new avenues for economic development.