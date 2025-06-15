Nigeria, China deepen ties as foreign affairs minister seeks stronger development partnership

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, OON, has met with the Governor of Hunan Province, His Excellency Mao Weiming, in Changsha, China, as part of efforts to strengthen developmental collaboration between Nigeria and China across multiple sectors.

In high-level talks, both parties discussed strategic areas of cooperation, focusing on seed technology, agricultural processing, and expanded access to modern agricultural machinery. Ambassador Tuggar conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strong commitment to agriculture and food security, which remain central to Nigeria’s drive for national stability and economic growth.

The meeting also explored new avenues for Chinese investment in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain and industrial sectors, positioning Nigeria as a strategic gateway into Africa’s vast market. Technology transfer, cultural exchange, and skills development were identified as additional areas of mutual interest, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity.

The discussions align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which seeks to build stronger international partnerships that advance Nigeria’s development priorities while deepening diplomatic ties.