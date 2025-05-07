Nigeria, Brazil forge new aviation links, aim direct flights, aircraft leasing

By Dooyum Naadzenga

In order to enhance international air travel, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has embarked on a strategic visit to Brazil.

This trip follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to establish a direct air route between Nigeria and South America, marking a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral relations.

Minister Keyamo arrived in Brazil late yesterday, joined by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, along with representatives from local Nigerian airlines.

A statement by Special Advisor to the Minister on Media and Communication, Tunde Moshood says, their primary focus is to engage with Embraer, a leading global manufacturer and lessor of aircraft, based in São José dos Campos, São Paulo State.

During the visit, Minister Keyamo expressed optimism about the potential collaboration with Embraer, stating, “We had extensive discussions with Embraer on how they can support our aviation sector with their vast network of lessors and financial institutions. The goal is to empower Nigerian operators with the tools and partnerships necessary for growth and expansion.”

The discussions with Embraer aim to explore modern aircraft access and favorable leasing options that could benefit Nigerian airlines. By leveraging Embraer’s expertise, the Nigerian delegation seeks to bolster the country’s aviation ecosystem and enhance the operational capabilities of local carriers.

Continuing the momentum of the visit, Minister Keyamo is scheduled to meet with Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Sílvio Costa Filho, in Brasilia today. This meeting will focus on reviewing and potentially adjusting the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to facilitate the immediate launch of direct flight operations between Nigeria and Brazil.

This initiative is not just about air travel; it aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to boost regional connectivity and expand international trade. The establishment of direct flights is expected to enhance economic opportunities and foster closer diplomatic ties between Nigeria and South America.

The implications of this partnership extend beyond aviation. Enhanced connectivity could lead to increased tourism, trade, and investment between the two regions, creating a framework for mutual economic growth. The Nigerian government is keen on ensuring that this initiative paves the way for further collaboration in various sectors.

As the delegation continues its engagement with key stakeholders in Brazil, the aviation community in Nigeria watches with anticipation, hopeful that these discussions will lead to tangible outcomes that transform the aviation landscape in both nations.