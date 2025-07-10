Nigeria boosts output by 2,500bpd as Petralon Energy expands Dawes Island Production

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Nigeria’s crude oil output is set to increase by 2,500 barrels per day (bpd) following successful drilling activities by indigenous exploration and production company, Petralon Energy, at the Dawes Island field in Petroleum Prospecting License (PPL) 259.

The production boost marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s upstream sector, reinforcing the growing contribution of indigenous operators to national output. Petralon Energy, which secured full ownership of PPL 259 after the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, invested $25 million between 2014 and 2022 to develop the Dawes Island field.

The newly completed well is expected to not only strengthen Nigeria’s near-term production capacity but also consolidate Petralon’s presence in the domestic energy landscape. With more drilling activities planned, the company is positioning itself for a larger role in boosting national revenue from oil exports.

Beyond Dawes Island, Petralon is also deepening its presence through non-operated interests in Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 127 and 130. It holds stakes via Prime Oil & Gas, which owns 8 per cent of OML 127 and 16 per cent of OML 130—two key deepwater blocks with high production potential.

Petralon’s strategic influence in Africa’s upstream sector continues to grow. Through its indirect equity in Prime Oil & Gas, the company has gained exposure to a broader portfolio following the recent merger with Africa Oil Corp. The expanded entity now oversees assets in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa, and Equatorial Guinea.

According to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, “By connecting global financiers and operators with African partners, Petralon demonstrates its vision to scale its upstream footprint through both operated and non-operated assets, creating long-term value across the continent’s energy sector.”

The latest addition of 2,500bpd comes as Nigeria seeks to ramp up production and attract investment under a reformed oil and gas regulatory framework.